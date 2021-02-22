REBusinessOnline

Progress Capital Arranges $30M Acquisition Loan for Former Hospital in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Progress Capital has arranged a $30 million acquisition and construction loan for the site of the former Fairmount Hospital in Jersey City. The borrower, New York-based Monticello Equities, plans to redevelop the property into a 99-unit multifamily property with 2,240 square feet of retail space and a 75-space parking garage. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged the financing through Leumi Bank.

