REBusinessOnline

Progress Capital Arranges $35.2M Loan for Refinancing of Medical Office Building in Clifton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Clifton-Medical-Office

The medical office facility located at 1255 Broad St. in Clifton totals 203,000 square feet.

CLIFTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based mortgage banking firm Progress Capital has arranged a $35.2 million loan for the refinancing of a 203,000-square-foot medical office building in the Northern New Jersey city of Clifton. Tenants at the property include Summit Medical Group, AECOM and SSB Realty, and building amenities include a cafeteria, fitness center and a conference room. Natixis Real Estate Capital provided the nonrecourse, interest-only loan. The borrower was ERCT Capital Group. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital placed the debt.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews