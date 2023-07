NEW YORK CITY —New Jersey-based financial intermediary Progress Capital has arranged a $42.5 million loan for the refinancing of Bridgemarket, a 100,000-square-foot retail property located at the intersection of East 59th Street and First Avenue in Manhattan. Tenants at Bridgemarket include Gustavino’s, T.J. Maxx, Ship Essentials and Trader Joe’s. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, MADD Equities. The direct lender was not disclosed.