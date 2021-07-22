Progress Capital Arranges $53M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Building in East Orange, New Jersey

LOTUS 315 in East Orange, New Jersey, totals 180 units. The property was built in 2019.

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Progress Capital has arranged a $53 million loan for the refinancing of LOTUS 315, a 180-unit multifamily building located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The property also houses 33,151 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The borrower, locally based developer Blackstone 360, delivered the eight-story building in 2019. Units feature stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers, and amenities include an outdoor garden with a lounge, private garden terraces, a fitness center and shuttle service to Newark Penn Station. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged the nonrecourse loan through Arbor Commercial Mortgage.