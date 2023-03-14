REBusinessOnline

Progress Capital Arranges $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Herndon, Virginia Leased to Amazon

South Lake at Dulles Corner Business Park is a 10-story office building located at 13820 Sunrise Valley Drive in Herndon, Va.

HERNDON, VA. — Progress Capital has arranged a $60.5 million acquisition loan for South Lake at Dulles Corner Business Park, a 270,000-square-foot office building in Herndon leased to Amazon. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged the loan through Societe Generale Corp. on behalf of the borrower, Vision Properties. The loan features five years of interest-only payments. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2008 and renovated in 2020 ahead of Amazon’s occupancy, the 10-story office building features a new fitness center, full-service café, modern conference facilities, tenant gaming rooms, outdoor dog park, bicycle room and a 921-space parking garage with EV charging stations. South Lake is located within Dulles Corner Business Park at 13820 Sunrise Valley Drive, which is near Dulles International Airport and the Silver Line Innovation Center Metro station.





