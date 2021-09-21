REBusinessOnline

Progress Capital Places $31M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Carlton Village Apartments in Hamburg, New Jersey, totals 240 units.

HAMBURG, N.J. — Progress Capital has placed a $31 million loan for the refinancing of Carlton Village Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Hamburg. The property consists of 21 buildings that are situated on a 37-acre site and that house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Brad Domenico and Gabby Cali of Progress Capital arranged the debt on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, a private investor who has owned the property since 1985 and made various capital improvements since that time.

