Progress Realty Acquires Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina for $36M

Marketfair Shopping Center anchor tenants include AMC Theatres, Lidl, Planet Fitness and Gander Outdoors.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Progress Realty Partners has acquired Marketfair Shopping Center, a 219,000-square-foot retail property in Fayetteville, for $36 million. The property recently underwent a complete redevelopment and remerchandising, highlighted by the mid-December grand opening of Lidl. The German grocer joins other national tenants such as Planet Fitness, Gander Outdoors and AMC Theatres. Marketfair Shopping Center is located at 1916 Skibo Road, six miles west of downtown Fayetteville. The seller was Westport Capital.

