Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Progress Realty Partners Acquires Industrial Flex Property in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, for $11.7M

by Taylor Williams

WYOMISSING, PA. — Progress Realty Partners, a New Jersey-based private equity firm, has acquired Park Place Center, a 143,000-square-foot industrial flex property in Wyomissing, located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The site spans 11 acres, and the complex consists of 10 buildings ranging in size from 2,985 to 55,080 square feet. Affiliate firm Progress Capital arranged an acquisition loan for the deal that carried a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio and one year of interest-only payments. The seller and direct lender were not disclosed.

You may also like

Washington Trust Provides $7.4M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

Armstrong Logistics Signs 86,936 SF Industrial Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 63-Unit Apartment...

Davis Cos., Lingerfelt to Build 325,500 SF Industrial...

JLL Brokers Sale of 255,868 SF Shopping Center...

Driftwood Capital Acquires 299-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Plano

JLL Negotiates Sale of 151,905 SF Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of Retail...

Cawley Chicago Arranges Sale of 52-Acre Truck Terminal...