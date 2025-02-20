Thursday, February 20, 2025
165-E-Hospitality-Lane-San-Bernardino-CA
The 44,290-square-foot, multi-tenant commercial flex center in San Bernardino, Calif., comprises two buildings and 24 tenants.
Progressive Arranges $6.8M Sale of Retail Property in San Bernardino, California

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.8 million sale of a multi-tenant commercial flex center located at 165 E. Hospitality Lane in San Bernardino. The 44,290-square-foot property comprises two buildings with suites ranging in size from 950 square feet to 1,930 square feet. Originally built in 1980, the recently renovated center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to 24 tenants, including retail, restaurant, healthcare, education, fitness, finance and office businesses.

Situated in the Tri-City Commons/Hospitality Lane District, the center is part of a larger Inland Empire commercial hub totaling more than 4.4 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and hospitality space.

Greg Bedell and Lance Mordachini of Progressive represented the Los Angeles-based seller in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer was an Orange County-based private investor.

