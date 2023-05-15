Monday, May 15, 2023
South Sierra Plaza is a 17,250-square-foot strip retail center located in Fontana, California.
Progressive Arranges $6M Sale of South Sierra Plaza Shopping Center in Fontana, California

by Jeff Shaw

FONTANA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6 million sale of South Sierra Plaza, a 17,250-square-foot strip retail center located in Fontana. 

Comprising 12 units, the property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including a dentist, nail salon, Armed Forces career center, staffing agency, Japanese restaurant and Peruvian restaurant. 

Brad Umansky and Lance Mordachini of Progressive represented the seller, a private Los Angeles-based investor, in the transaction. Paul Galmarini and Albert Lopez, also of Progressive, handled leasing at the property prior to the sale. 

Cameron Diab of D & Z Properties represented the buyer, another Los Angeles-based private investor.

