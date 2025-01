TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Progressive Insurance has signed a 10,487-square-foot office lease in Tarrytown, a northern suburb of New York City. The space is located at 560-580 White Plains Road, a two-building, 306,475-square-foot development. Matthew Lisk, Tara Long and Steve Baker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Glenn Walsh and Larry Ruggieri of Newmark represented Progressive.