Progressive Negotiates $3.9M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center in Big Bear Lake, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

The 24,806-square-foot Village Mall at Big Bear was fully leased at the time of sale.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Village Mall at Big Bear, a multi-tenant retail property located at 40729 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake. An Inland Empire-based investor sold the asset to a San Gabriel Valley-based investor for $3.9 million in an all-cash transaction.

Greg Bedell and Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate represented the seller, while Doreen Chen of Pinnacle Real Estate Group represented the buyer in the deal. At the time of sale, the 24,806-square-foot retail center was 100 percent leased.