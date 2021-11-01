Progressive Real Estate Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Jack in the Box Property in Los Angeles County
POMONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the purchase of a restaurant property located at 101 W. Foothill Blvd. in Pomona. A San Gabriel, Calif.-based private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.7 million. Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer in the deal.
Jack in the Box has occupied the property, which features a drive-thru lane, for more than 30 years. Originally built in 1976, the property underwent a major renovation in 2020 to reflect the current store branding.
