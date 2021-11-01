REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Jack in the Box Property in Los Angeles County

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

101-W-Foothill-Blvd-Pomona-CA

Jack in the Box occupies the restaurant property at 101 W. Foothill Blvd. in Pomona, Calif.

POMONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the purchase of a restaurant property located at 101 W. Foothill Blvd. in Pomona. A San Gabriel, Calif.-based private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.7 million. Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer in the deal.

Jack in the Box has occupied the property, which features a drive-thru lane, for more than 30 years. Originally built in 1976, the property underwent a major renovation in 2020 to reflect the current store branding.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  