Progressive Real Estate Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Jack in the Box Property in Los Angeles County

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Jack in the Box occupies the restaurant property at 101 W. Foothill Blvd. in Pomona, Calif.

POMONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the purchase of a restaurant property located at 101 W. Foothill Blvd. in Pomona. A San Gabriel, Calif.-based private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.7 million. Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer in the deal.

Jack in the Box has occupied the property, which features a drive-thru lane, for more than 30 years. Originally built in 1976, the property underwent a major renovation in 2020 to reflect the current store branding.