REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $5.6M Sale of Courtyard Medical & Professional Center in Hemet, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Courtyard-Medical-Professional-Center-Hemet-CA

Courtyard Medical & Professional Center in Hemet, Calif., features 39,796 square feet of medical office space.

HEMET, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Courtyard Medical & Professional Center, located at 910-960 N. State St. in Hemet. A Newport Beach-based private investor acquired the asset for $5.6 million.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Henry Liu of CBD Investments represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1981, the 39,796-square-foot Courtyard Medical & Progressive Center was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  