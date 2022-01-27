Progressive Real Estate Arranges $5.6M Sale of Courtyard Medical & Professional Center in Hemet, California

Courtyard Medical & Professional Center in Hemet, Calif., features 39,796 square feet of medical office space.

HEMET, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Courtyard Medical & Professional Center, located at 910-960 N. State St. in Hemet. A Newport Beach-based private investor acquired the asset for $5.6 million.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Henry Liu of CBD Investments represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1981, the 39,796-square-foot Courtyard Medical & Progressive Center was fully occupied at the time of sale.