Progressive Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Peppertree Plaza Retail Property in Fresno, California

FRESNO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Peppertree Plaza, a shopping center in Fresno. A Bay Area private investor sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $6.7 million. Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the all-cash transaction.

Located at 2745-2787 W. Shaw Ave., Peppertree Plaza features 51,000 square feet of retail space spread across five shop and pad buildings. At the time of sale, the property was 87 percent leased. Current tenants include Outback Steakhouse, Deli Delicious, Marion’s Mexican Restaurant, Pijja Paradise Pizza & Arcade, Ocean Dental Group, FastSigns and State Bank of India.