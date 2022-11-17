REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $8.4M Sale of Chino Village Shopping Center in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Chino Village in Chino, Calif., features 20,600 square feet of retail space.

CHINO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Chino Village, a neighborhood retail center at 4103 Riverside Drive in Chino. An Orange County-based seller sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $8.4 million. The purchase included the retail center and approximately 2.5 acres of undeveloped land with flexible zoning.

Built in 1984, Chino Village features 20,600 square feet of retail space with more than 380 feet of frontage along multiple points of access. Current tenants include Jiffy Lube, Subway, Wienershnitzel and a variety of daily needs services.

Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.

