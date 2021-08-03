Progressive Real Estate Arranges Sale of Retail Space for Specialty Grocery in Riverside, California

Pioneer Cash & Carry will open a new location at 9185 Magnolia Ave. in Riverside, Calif., in 2022.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a retail anchor space located at 9185 Magnolia Ave. in Riverside. A Riverside County-based private investor sold the asset to Pioneer Cash & Carry for $1.7 million.

The 10,128-square-foot space will be Pioneer Cash & Carry’s first location in the Inland Empire. The store is slated to open in 2022. The family-owned and -operated grocer offers an extensive variety of fresh Indian and ethnic produce and a wide array of unique, Indian, brand-name products.

Remodeled in 2016, the space features an open floor plan, two loading docks, ample parking and monument signage.

Albert Lopez of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.