Progressive Real Estate Brokers $1.3M Sale of Retail Building in Apple Valley, California
APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 20152 US Highway 18 in Apple Valley, approximately 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. An Orange County-based private investor sold the property to a Riverside County-based investor for $1.3 million.
Little Caesars Pizza occupies a portion of the recently renovated, 4,995-square-foot building.
Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.
