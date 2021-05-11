REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Brokers $1.3M Sale of Retail Building in Apple Valley, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

20152-US-Highway-18-Apple-Valley-CA

Little Caesars Pizza occupies a portion of the 4,995-square-foot retail building at 20152 US Highway 18 in Apple Valley, Calif.

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 20152 US Highway 18 in Apple Valley, approximately 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. An Orange County-based private investor sold the property to a Riverside County-based investor for $1.3 million.

Little Caesars Pizza occupies a portion of the recently renovated, 4,995-square-foot building.

Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews