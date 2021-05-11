Progressive Real Estate Brokers $1.3M Sale of Retail Building in Apple Valley, California

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 20152 US Highway 18 in Apple Valley, approximately 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. An Orange County-based private investor sold the property to a Riverside County-based investor for $1.3 million.

Little Caesars Pizza occupies a portion of the recently renovated, 4,995-square-foot building.

Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.