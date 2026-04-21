Progressive Real Estate Brokers $13.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center in Walnut, California

WALNUT, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of The Shops at Walnut Hills Plaza, a fully leased shopping center located at 18718-18766 Amar Road in Walnut. Portola Real Estate Partners acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private investor for $13.5 million. Roxy Klein and Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1983, The Shops at Walnut Plaza features 19 e-commerce-resistant tenants, including restaurants, medical, beauty and daily-needs operators. O’Reilly Auto Parts, Little Elephants Kids Place, Osuna’s Mexican Restaurant, Papa John’s Pizza, Native Fields Restaurant, Walnut Hills Family Dentistry, Pediatric Dentistry and Sky Nails are tenants at the 37,173-square-foot property.