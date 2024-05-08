Progressive Real Estate Brokers $3.5M Sale of 7-Eleven-Anchored Retail Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.5 million sale of a 6,300-square-foot retail strip center located at 728 E. Vernon Ave. in Los Angeles. The center is anchored by 7-Eleven, with Boost Mobile and a laundromat serving as the other tenants at the property, which was built in 2000. The buyer and seller were both Los Angeles County-based private investors that requested anonymity. Brad Umansky and Lance Mordachini of Progressive Real Estate represented both parties in the deal.