Progressive Real Estate Brokers $4.4M Sale of DaVita Dialysis Location in Indio, California

INDIO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant medical office property located at 82900 Avenue 42 in the Coachella Valley city of Indio. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the asset to another Los Angeles-based private investor for $4.4 million in an 1031 exchange.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Abel Mehrabi and Karl Markarian of JohnHart Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

DaVita Dialysis occupies the 14,000-square-foot facility under a corporate-backed, 10-year lease renewal through April 2033.