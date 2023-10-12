Thursday, October 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
82900-Ave-42-Indio-CA
DaVita Dialysis occupies the 14,000-square-foot property at 82900 Avenue 42 in Indio, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareOfficeWestern

Progressive Real Estate Brokers $4.4M Sale of DaVita Dialysis Location in Indio, California

by Amy Works

INDIO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant medical office property located at 82900 Avenue 42 in the Coachella Valley city of Indio. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the asset to another Los Angeles-based private investor for $4.4 million in an 1031 exchange.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Abel Mehrabi and Karl Markarian of JohnHart Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

DaVita Dialysis occupies the 14,000-square-foot facility under a corporate-backed, 10-year lease renewal through April 2033.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Sale of 8,915 SF Restaurant Building...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 43,200 SF Industrial Building...

Garden State Commercial Sells 240,000 SF Office Building...

Skender Completes Transformation of Former McDonald’s Campus in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 54,120 SF Retail Center...

Investors Realty Brokers $6.2M Sale of Office Building...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 37,854 SF Healthcare Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.8M Sale of Industrial...

DIGroup Architecture Relocates Philadelphia Office to Budd Bioworks