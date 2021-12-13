Progressive Real Estate Brokers $4.6M Sale of Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula

Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula features an Arthur Hill-designed 18-hole course.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Cross Creek Golf Club, located at 43860 Glen Meadows Road in Temecula. ANB Enterprises sold the asset, which includes the real estate and business, to Ken Tina LLC for $4.6 million.

Brad Umansky and Greg Bedell of Progressive represented the seller, while Craig Way of Seaway Properties represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2001, the Arthur Hill-designed, 18-hole Cross Creek Golf Club sits on 166 acres. The buyer plans to make significant investments to the upgrade the clubhouse, improve the condition of the golf course and potentially add new facilities for hosting weddings and special events.

Touchstone Golf will manage the property.