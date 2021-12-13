REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Brokers $4.6M Sale of Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Cross-Creek-Golf-Club-Temecula-CA

Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula features an Arthur Hill-designed 18-hole course.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Cross Creek Golf Club, located at 43860 Glen Meadows Road in Temecula. ANB Enterprises sold the asset, which includes the real estate and business, to Ken Tina LLC for $4.6 million.

Brad Umansky and Greg Bedell of Progressive represented the seller, while Craig Way of Seaway Properties represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2001, the Arthur Hill-designed, 18-hole Cross Creek Golf Club sits on 166 acres. The buyer plans to make significant investments to the upgrade the clubhouse, improve the condition of the golf course and potentially add new facilities for hosting weddings and special events.

Touchstone Golf will manage the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  