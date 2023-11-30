Thursday, November 30, 2023
9008-Foothill-Blvd-Rancho-Cucamonga-CA
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Progressive Real Estate Brokers $4.9M Sale of Dollar Tree-Occupied Retail Property in Rancho Cucamonga, California

by Amy Works

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 9008 Foothill Blvd. in Rancho Cucamonga. Red Mountain Group sold the asset to Celery Realty Investments LLC for $4.9 million in an all-cash deal.

Dollar Tree occupies the 16,560-square-foot property on a triple-net, 10-year, corporate-backed lease.

Brad Umansky, Greg Bedell and Lance Mordachini of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Katherine Quach and Wendy Wong of Treelane Realty Group represented the buyer in the deal.

