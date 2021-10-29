Progressive Real Estate Brokers $5.6M Sale of ARCO Gas Station in Apple Valley, California

Located at 15333 Rancherias Road in Apple Valley, Calif., ARCO Gas Station features six dispensers and a 2,737-square-foot AM/PM convenience store.

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a freestanding ARCO Gas Station and AM/PM convenience store located at 15333 Rancherias Road in Apple Valley. The asset traded for $5.6 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1998, the ARCO station has six dispensers with 16 fueling positions and a 2,737-square-foot convenience store. Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer and seller in the deal.