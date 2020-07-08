Progressive Real Estate Brokers $5.7M Sale of All Star Car Wash Location in Corona, California

All Star Car Wash and Castrol Oil and Lube Center occupy the retail property at 465 McKinley St. in Corona, Calif.

CORONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of All Star Car Wash and Castrol Oil and Lube Center, located at 465 McKinley St. in Corona. A Japan-based private investor sold the asset, which includes the business and real estate, to an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor for $5.7 million.

Built in 1992, All Star Car Wash features a full-service handwash with 100-foot tunnel, a three-bay Castrol Oil and Lube Express, a smog center, an outdoor patio and lobby. The buyer plans to upgrade the property with new paint, renovation of the patio area and the addition of more food options. The property is situated on an outparcel to Corona Marketplace, a 270,000-square-foot shopping center.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate represented the buyer and seller in the deal.