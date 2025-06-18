Wednesday, June 18, 2025
AutoZone Mega Hub occupies the 30,000-square-foot retail property at 601 E. Holt Ave. in Pomona, Calif.
Progressive Real Estate Brokers $5.7M Sale of Retail Property in Pomona, California

by Amy Works

POMONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net leased retail property located at 601 E. Holt Ave. in Pomona. A private Southern California-based investor sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private developer and investor for $5.7 million. Brad Umansky and Lance Mordachini of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Alex Smith of Rosewood Realty Corp. represented the buyer in the transaction.

AutoZone Mega Hub occupies the 30,000-square-foot building, including mezzanine space. AutoZone Mega Hubs are larger format stores that feature a full-service retail storefront and a mini-distribution center for satellite stores in the surrounding region.

