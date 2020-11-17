Progressive Real Estate Brokers $6.2M Sale of Shell Gas Station, Circle K Property in Southern California

Shell Gas Station and Circle K occupy the retail property at 2128 S. Riverside Ave. in Bloomington, Calif.

BLOOMINGTON, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 2128 S. Riverside Ave. in Bloomington. Shell Gas Station and Circle K Convenience Store occupy the property, which was built in 2001.

A Corona-based private investor sold the property to a Riverside County-based private investor for $6.2 million. The acquisition included both the business and the real estate. The buyer operates multiple ARCO gas stations throughout California.

The asset features a Shell Gas Station offering eight dispensers with 20 fueling positions and a 2,900-square-foot Circle K featuring a variety of groceries, including snacks, to-go fresh food and beverages.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Mahlon Tobias of Tobias Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.