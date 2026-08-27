Progressive Real Estate Brokers $6.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Building in Temecula, California

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.5 million sale of a multi-tenant retail building located within Vail Ranch Plaza in the Southern California city of Temecula. Greg Bedell of Progressive represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based private investor, in the transaction. Brian Bielatowicz, Ryan Bennett and Drew Olson of Lee & Associates represented the seller, another private investor.



The 8,781-square-foot retail building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Better Buzz Coffee, Orangetheory Fitness, Krak Boba and D’Or Nail Lounge. Vail Ranch Plaza is an open-air shopping center that is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, PetSmart and EOS Fitness.