Thursday, August 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Progressive Real Estate Brokers Sales of Four Car Wash Properties in California’s Inland Empire

by Amy Works

APPLE VALLEY, HESPERIA, POMONA AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sales of four non-operating car wash properties in Apple Valley, Hesperia, Pomona and San Bernardino, all located in the Inland Empire region. Three different Southern California-based private investors acquired the properties in four separate transactions for undisclosed prices.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, an Arizona-based institutional investor, in all four transactions.

The assets include:

  • Apple Valley Auto Spa, a 3,627-square-foot building with four enclosed bays at 10570 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.
  • G Car Wash (formerly Bear Valley Car Wash), a 6,433-square-foot property with four enclosed bays at 16575 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.
  • Pomona Express Car Wash, a self-service express car wash with a 2,817-square-foot building at 506 W. Orange Grove Ave. in Pomona.
  • Happy Boy Car Wash, a full-service car wash with a 4,000-square-foot building at 1250 E. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino.

The car washes in Pomona, Hesperia and Apple Valley have re-opened under the new ownerships, and the San Bernardino car wash is slated to re-open in 2025.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 77,386 SF...

Gantry Arranges $15.5M Recapitalization for Fullerton Brea Business...

Partners Capital Acquires 74,335 SF Industrial Flex Building...

PACE Equity Provides $1.6M in C-PACE Financing for...

Colliers Arranges Sale of Three-Building Woodridge Commerce Center...

Boulder Group Arranges $2.3M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Property...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment...

Three New Tenants Sign Leases at Cherry Hill...

Fashion Nova Buys 175,000 SF Office Campus in...