Progressive Real Estate Brokers Sales of Four Car Wash Properties in California’s Inland Empire

APPLE VALLEY, HESPERIA, POMONA AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sales of four non-operating car wash properties in Apple Valley, Hesperia, Pomona and San Bernardino, all located in the Inland Empire region. Three different Southern California-based private investors acquired the properties in four separate transactions for undisclosed prices.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, an Arizona-based institutional investor, in all four transactions.

The assets include:

Apple Valley Auto Spa, a 3,627-square-foot building with four enclosed bays at 10570 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

G Car Wash (formerly Bear Valley Car Wash), a 6,433-square-foot property with four enclosed bays at 16575 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.

Pomona Express Car Wash, a self-service express car wash with a 2,817-square-foot building at 506 W. Orange Grove Ave. in Pomona.

Happy Boy Car Wash, a full-service car wash with a 4,000-square-foot building at 1250 E. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino.

The car washes in Pomona, Hesperia and Apple Valley have re-opened under the new ownerships, and the San Bernardino car wash is slated to re-open in 2025.