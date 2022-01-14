Progressive Real Estate Negotiates $1.7M Sale of Development Site in Hemet, California

HEMET, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a 3.3-acre commercial land parcel in Hemet. Sater Hemer LLC acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $1.7 million.

The buyer plans to develop a gas station, car wash and drive-thru restaurant on the site, which is located at the northeast corner of Florida and Soboba avenues. Neither a timeline nor specific plans have been released yet.

Chris Lindholm of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented both parties in the transaction.