Progressive Real Estate Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Retail Building in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $4.6 million sale of an 8,960-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building located at 18530 Van Buren Blvd. in Riverside. Built in 1996, the property is 90 percent leased to seven food- and service-oriented tenants, including Subway, H&R Block, a barbershop and a pool supply store. The retail building is part of Orangecrest Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center. Orangecrest Plaza features several national tenants such as Albertsons and Petco.

Greg Bedell and Trinnie Lee of Progressive represented the seller, a private Orange County-based investor, in the transaction. Vicky Casey and Josh Labogin of Casey & Associates represented the buyer, a Central California-based private investor.