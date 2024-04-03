Wednesday, April 3, 2024
13000-13160-Palm-Dr-Desert-Hot-Springs-CA
The multi-tenant retail property at 13000-13160 Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., features 33,004 square feet of space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Progressive Real Estate Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Value-Add Retail Property in Desert Hot Springs, California

by Amy Works

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a retail property, located at 13000-13160 Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, located in the Coachella Valley.

An Orange County-based private investor sold the property to a Los Angeles County-based private investor for $6.1 million in an all-cash transaction.

Totaling 33,004 square feet, the property features a multi-tenant building and two pad buildings, one of which is occupied by Chase Bank.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Heather Sharp of Progressive Real Estate Partners procured the buyer in the transaction.

