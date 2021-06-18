Progressive Real Estate Negotiates $6M Sale of Rancho Car Wash Property in Temecula, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Rancho Car Wash has operated at 27378 Jefferson Ave. location in Temecula, Calif., since 1988.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a Rancho Car Wash-occupied retail asset located at 27378 Jefferson Ave. in Temecula. The property traded hands for $6 million.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which are Los Angeles County-based private investors, in the transaction.

Established in 1988, Rancho Car Wash offers full-service hand car washes, auto detailing services and an oil and lube center. The transaction included both the business and real estate and the buyer plans to remodel and upgrade the operation.