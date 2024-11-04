Monday, November 4, 2024
2505-2575-Highland-Ave-San-Bernardino-CA
IHOP, Wienerschnitzel, Taco Bell and a 76 gas station occupy the four retail buildings at 2505-2575 Highland Ave. in San Bernardino, Calif.
Progressive Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Four Adjacent Retail Properties in San Bernardino for $7M

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of four adjacent separately parceled retail properties in San Bernardino. An undisclosed Los Angeles-based seller sold the assets to an undisclosed San Bernardino County, Calif.-based buyer for $7 million.

Located at 2505-2575 Highland Ave., the properties are net leased to tenants including IHOP, Wienerschnitzel, Taco Bell and a 76 gas station.

Lance Mordachini and Trinnie Lee of Progressive Real Estate represented the seller, while Kevin Kwan of Realiv represented the buyer in the transaction.

