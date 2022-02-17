REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate, Newmark Broker $6.1 Sale of Bank of America-Occupied Property in Rancho Cucamonga

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

8700-Baseline-Rd-Rancho-Cucamonga-CA

Bank of America occupies the 9,195-square-foot drive-thru property at 8700 Baseline Road in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners and Newmark have arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building located at 8700 Baseline Road in Rancho Cucamonga. A private, Northern California-based investor acquired the property from WM Capital for $6.1 million.

Brad Umansky of Progressive Real Estate Partners and Glenn Rudy of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Bank of America has occupied the 9,195-square-foot drive-thru property since 1976. The building is located within Country Village shopping center.

