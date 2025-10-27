Monday, October 27, 2025
Tower Plaza Commercial Center in Yucaipa, Calif., offers 39,422 square feet of fully occupied commercial space.
Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges $7M Sale of Tower Plaza Commercial Center in Yucaipa, California

by Amy Works

YUCAIPA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of Tower Plaza Commercial Center, a retail and office property located at 34590-34664 County Line Road in Yucaipa. Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, a private Inland Empire-based investor and the original developer of the property, while Tricia Cerda of REMAX Redlands represented the buyer, an Inland Empire-based private investor.

Built in 1995, Tower Plaza Commercial Center offers 39,422 square feet of commercial space spread across three buildings. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by 27 tenants, including food, healthcare, beauty, finance, office and retail users. The units range in size from 240 square feet to 2,200 square feet.

