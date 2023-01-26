REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges Sale-Leaseback of LifeStream Blood Bank Building in Ontario, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

1959-E-4th-St-Ontario-CA

LifeStream Blood Bank occupies the 3,060-square-foot retail building at 1959 E. 4th St. in Ontario, Calif.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale-leaseback of a medical retail building located at 1959 E. 4th St. in Ontario. Duckett-Wilson Development Co. acquired the asset from LifeStream Blood Bank for $1.2 million.

LifeStream occupies the 3,060-square-foot, single-story, freestanding building, which is an outparcel to the 85,000-square-foot Vineyard Ontario Plaza shopping center. LifeStream is a nonprofit blood donor that provides blood products and services to Southern California hospitals and medical facilities.

Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  