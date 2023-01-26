Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges Sale-Leaseback of LifeStream Blood Bank Building in Ontario, California

LifeStream Blood Bank occupies the 3,060-square-foot retail building at 1959 E. 4th St. in Ontario, Calif.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale-leaseback of a medical retail building located at 1959 E. 4th St. in Ontario. Duckett-Wilson Development Co. acquired the asset from LifeStream Blood Bank for $1.2 million.

LifeStream occupies the 3,060-square-foot, single-story, freestanding building, which is an outparcel to the 85,000-square-foot Vineyard Ontario Plaza shopping center. LifeStream is a nonprofit blood donor that provides blood products and services to Southern California hospitals and medical facilities.

Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.