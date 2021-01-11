REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $1.6M Sale of Restaurant Property in Moreno Valley, California

This spring, Carnitas at Estilo Michoacan will open its second location at 23040 Alessandra Blvd. in Moreno Valley, Calif.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a freestanding restaurant building located at 23040 Alessandra Blvd. in Moreno Valley. Carnitas al Estilo Michoacan acquired the property for $1.6 million.

The recently remodeled restaurant is fully equipped and features an extra-large kitchen with two walk-in coolers, a spacious interior dining area, outdoor patio seating and a full bar. The buyer plans to open its second Inland Empire restaurant, which is known for its Michoacan-style carnitas and Mexican dishes, at the location this spring.

Albert Lopez of Progressive Real Estate Partners handled the transaction.

