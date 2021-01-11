Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $1.6M Sale of Restaurant Property in Moreno Valley, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

This spring, Carnitas at Estilo Michoacan will open its second location at 23040 Alessandra Blvd. in Moreno Valley, Calif.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a freestanding restaurant building located at 23040 Alessandra Blvd. in Moreno Valley. Carnitas al Estilo Michoacan acquired the property for $1.6 million.

The recently remodeled restaurant is fully equipped and features an extra-large kitchen with two walk-in coolers, a spacious interior dining area, outdoor patio seating and a full bar. The buyer plans to open its second Inland Empire restaurant, which is known for its Michoacan-style carnitas and Mexican dishes, at the location this spring.

Albert Lopez of Progressive Real Estate Partners handled the transaction.