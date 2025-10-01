Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $1.9M Sale of Retail Building in Yucca Valley, California

YUCCA VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail building at 57990 29 Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. A Los Angeles County, Calif.-based private investor sold the asset to a Los Angeles County-based private investor for $1.9 million. Crazy Bargains, Luxury Nail Spa and No Limits Boutique are tenants at the 13,593-square-foot property. Lance Mordachini of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.