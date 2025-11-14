Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $10.5M Sale of Indian Wells Medical & Professional Center in California

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Indian Wells Medical & Professional Center, located at 74785 Highway 111 in Indian Wells. Miami-based Kresher Capital sold the property to Orange County, Calif.-based Circle Vision for $10.5 million. Built in 1996, the two-story Indian Wells Medical & Professional Center offers 40,750 square feet of commercial space, as well as courtyards, outdoor seating and covered parking. Current tenants include Charles Schwab, RadNet, Mercer Financial and SBEMP Law. Greg Bedell and Heather Sharp of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while the seller was self-represented in the deal.