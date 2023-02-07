REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.9M Sale of Retail Property in Norco, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

996-Mountain-Ave-Norco-CA

Located at 996 Mountain Ave. in Norco, Calif., the property features a Chevron gas station, self-service express car wash, ExtraMile convenience store, Valvoline and a window tinting company.

NORCO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a gas station, car wash and multi-tenant retail space at 996 Mountain Ave. in Norco. A Los Angeles private investor sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor that operates gas station properties for $11.9 million in an all-cash transaction.

Built in 2000 and fully remodeled in 2020, the property features 18 Chevron fueling positions, a self-service express car wash with a 150-foot tunnel, a 22,000-square-foot ExtraMile convenience store and two retail spaces that Valvoline and a window tinting company occupy.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate represented the seller, while Grace Sue of Meiguo Realty represented the buyer in the deal.





