Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $16.9M Sale of Six Sunrise Preschools in Arizona

5801-W-Mohawk-Ln-Glendale-AZ

The 8,500-square-foot Sunrise Preschool located at 5801 W. Mohawk Lane in Glendale, Ariz., sold for $2.6 million.

GLENDALE, CHANDLER, MESA, TEMPE AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of six single-tenant Sunrise Preschool locations in Arizona for a combined total of $16.9 million.

Brad Umansky and Mike Lin of Progressive, in cooperation with Ginger Orsi of S.J. Fowler Real Estate, represented the seller in the deals.

The transactions include:

  • The $2.6 million sale of an 8,500-square-foot location at 5801 W. Mohawk Lane in Glendale.
  • The $2.3 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot preschool at 1114 W. Elliot Road in Chandler.
  • The $3.8 million sale of an 8,775-square-foot property at 102 N. Lindsey Road in Mesa.
  • The $3.4 million sale of a 12,485-square-foot location at 1365 S. Gilbert Road in Mesa.
  • The $2.5 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot asset at 4110 W. Northern Ave. in Phoenix.
  • The $2.3 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot building at 800 E. Minton Drive in Tempe.
