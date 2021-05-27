Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $16.9M Sale of Six Sunrise Preschools in Arizona

The 8,500-square-foot Sunrise Preschool located at 5801 W. Mohawk Lane in Glendale, Ariz., sold for $2.6 million.

GLENDALE, CHANDLER, MESA, TEMPE AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of six single-tenant Sunrise Preschool locations in Arizona for a combined total of $16.9 million.

Brad Umansky and Mike Lin of Progressive, in cooperation with Ginger Orsi of S.J. Fowler Real Estate, represented the seller in the deals.

The transactions include: