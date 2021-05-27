Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $16.9M Sale of Six Sunrise Preschools in Arizona
GLENDALE, CHANDLER, MESA, TEMPE AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of six single-tenant Sunrise Preschool locations in Arizona for a combined total of $16.9 million.
Brad Umansky and Mike Lin of Progressive, in cooperation with Ginger Orsi of S.J. Fowler Real Estate, represented the seller in the deals.
The transactions include:
- The $2.6 million sale of an 8,500-square-foot location at 5801 W. Mohawk Lane in Glendale.
- The $2.3 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot preschool at 1114 W. Elliot Road in Chandler.
- The $3.8 million sale of an 8,775-square-foot property at 102 N. Lindsey Road in Mesa.
- The $3.4 million sale of a 12,485-square-foot location at 1365 S. Gilbert Road in Mesa.
- The $2.5 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot asset at 4110 W. Northern Ave. in Phoenix.
- The $2.3 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot building at 800 E. Minton Drive in Tempe.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.