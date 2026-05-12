Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4605-Mills-Circle-Ontario-CA
Wienerschnitzel occupies the 2,739-square-foot restaurant property at 4605 Mills Circle in Ontario, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Progressive Real Estate Partners)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.8M Sale of Restaurant Building in Ontario, California

by Amy Works

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of a freestanding restaurant building located at 4605 Mills Circle in Ontario. A private investor acquired the asset for $2.8 million. Wienerschnitzel fully occupies the 2,739-square-foot building, which was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017. Lance Mordachini and Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, while David Lin of Kotai Commercial represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of 76,426 SF Shopping Center...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36M Sale of Apartment...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 42-Unit Pomeroy Place Apartments...

GreenRock Capital, J.P. Morgan Close $103M in Financing...

PCCP Provides $78M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

B.A.G. Investments Buys 104-Unit Apartment Community in Downey,...

MMCC Arranges $3.3M Acquisition Loan for Michigan Multifamily...

Chiron Enters Seniors Housing Sector with $425M Purchase...

Kohan Retail Acquires 964,123 SF Pecanland Mall in...