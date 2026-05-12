Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.8M Sale of Restaurant Building in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of a freestanding restaurant building located at 4605 Mills Circle in Ontario. A private investor acquired the asset for $2.8 million. Wienerschnitzel fully occupies the 2,739-square-foot building, which was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017. Lance Mordachini and Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, while David Lin of Kotai Commercial represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal.