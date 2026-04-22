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Armstrong-Bldg-Pomona-CA
Western University of Health Sciences will occupy The Armstrong Building, a 27,980-square-foot property in downtown Pomona, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseMultifamilyOfficeRetailWestern

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.9M Sale of Armstrong Building in Pomona, California

by Amy Works

POMONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of The Armstrong Building, a historic mixed-use property at 150-196 E. Third St. and 345 S. Locust St. in Pomona. Western University of Health Sciences, a private medical university, acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private investor for $2.9 million.

The 27,980-square-foot building features seven ground-level commercial units and eight residential lofts. Western University of Health Sciences will utilize the building as an extension of its campus, expanding the university’s footprint in downtown Pomona.

Roxy Klein and Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.

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