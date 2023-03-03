REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $3M Sale of Farmer’s Corner Retail Center in San Jacinto, California

Located in San Jacinto, Calif., Farmer’s Corner offers 77,000 square feet of retail and office space.

SAN JACINTO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Farmer’s Corner, a farmhouse-style indoor retail center in San Jacinto. An Orange County-based private investor sold the value-add asset to a San Diego-based private investor for $3 million.

Located at 2500 S. San Jacinto Ave., the 77,000-square-foot property was 40 percent vacant at the time of sale. Built in 1980, the center is currently home to a variety of service-based tenants, including a breakfast eatery, jeweler, barber, party supply company and professional offices.

The vacancy includes a 9,000-square-foot, fully equipped restaurant space, ground-floor retail space and second-story office space. Farmer’s Corner’s indoor concourse features 20-foot clear heights, exposed beams, landscaping and a water feature.

The buyer plans to upgrade the property, including replacing the roof and implementing an aggressive marketing effort to lease up the asset.

