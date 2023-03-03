Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $3M Sale of Farmer’s Corner Retail Center in San Jacinto, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located in San Jacinto, Calif., Farmer’s Corner offers 77,000 square feet of retail and office space.

SAN JACINTO, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Farmer’s Corner, a farmhouse-style indoor retail center in San Jacinto. An Orange County-based private investor sold the value-add asset to a San Diego-based private investor for $3 million.

Located at 2500 S. San Jacinto Ave., the 77,000-square-foot property was 40 percent vacant at the time of sale. Built in 1980, the center is currently home to a variety of service-based tenants, including a breakfast eatery, jeweler, barber, party supply company and professional offices.

The vacancy includes a 9,000-square-foot, fully equipped restaurant space, ground-floor retail space and second-story office space. Farmer’s Corner’s indoor concourse features 20-foot clear heights, exposed beams, landscaping and a water feature.

The buyer plans to upgrade the property, including replacing the roof and implementing an aggressive marketing effort to lease up the asset.

Greg Bedell and Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer and seller in the deal.