Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $3M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a 1.73-acre parcel of vacant land at the northwest corner of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue in the Inland Empire city of Rancho Cucamonga. A Los Angeles County-based private investor sold the asset to a Los Angeles County-based private investor for $3 million.

The land is zoned multi-use and is situated less than half a mile from Interstate 5. The buyer also owns the vacant land immediately adjacent and north of the property and is in the initial stages of planning and developing a mixed-use project that will encompass the multiple parcels. Neither a timeline nor specific details have been released.

Chris Lindholm and Paul Galmarini of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.