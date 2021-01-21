Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $4.8M Sale of Former Food 4 Less Store in Corona, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Expert Hardware Flooring will occupy the 55,000-square-foot retail and warehouse property at 109 N. McKinley St. in Corona, Calif.

CORONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a former Food 4 Less grocery store located at 109 N. McKinley St. in Corona. Expert Hardware Flooring acquired the property for $4.8 million.

The buyer plans to use the 55,000-square-foot building as a showroom and wholesale distribution center for its commercial flooring. Built in 1989, the building features an open floor plan, two loading docks and bay doors, pylon signage along McKinley Street and expansive parking.

Greg Bedell and Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, a West Los Angeles-based private investor group, while Barrett Woods with Lee & Associate represented the buyer in the deal.