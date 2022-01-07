Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $9.3M Sale of Circle K in Jurupa Valley, California

Shell Gas, Circle K, Alberto’s Mexican Food and Sub Hub Sandwiches occupy the property at 3873 Pyrite St. in Jurupa Valley, Calif.

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a Shell gas station and Circle K convenience store and car wash in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside County-based private investor sold the asset to another Riverside County-based private investor for $9.3 million.

Built in 1999 at 3873 Pyrite St., the property was fully remodeled in 2013. The asset features 28 fueling positions, an express car wash, a 4,000-square-foot Circle K convenience store and a 2,580-square-foot drive-thru restaurant building that Alberto’s Mexican Food and Sub Hub Sandwiches occupy.

Victor Buendia and Greg Bedell of represented the seller, while Mahlon Tobias Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.