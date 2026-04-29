Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 11,720 SF Retail Center in Pomona, California

POMONA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of Valley Plaza, a multi-tenant retail property located at 2407 Valley Blvd. in Pomona. A private investor acquired the asset for $2.6 million from a private investor. Built in 1993, Valley Plaza offers 11,720 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Panaderia Jaliscos & Maria Taco, Pomona Water & Ice, Pearl Dental Care and Curry Time. Trinnie Lee of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Mark Wilson of Channel Investment Group represented the buyer in the transaction.