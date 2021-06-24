REBusinessOnline

Progressive Real Estate Partners Directs $3.3M Sale of US Bank-Leased Property in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

6644-Carnelian-St-Rancho-Cucamonga-CA

US Bank has occupied this 4,278-square-foot bank location at 6644 Carnelian St. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., since 2008.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 6644 Carnelian St. in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Barbara County, Calif.-based private investor sold the asset to a San Bernardino County, Calif.-based private investor for $3.3 million, or $763 per square foot.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented both parties in the transaction.

Originally built as Pomona First Federal Bank in 1979, the 4,278-square-foot location was acquired by US Bank in 2008 and has operated continuously as a bank for the past 42 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews